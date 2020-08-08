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I BELIEVE DRS. FAUCI & BIRX AND YOU SHOULD TOO! SHARE W/ THE WORLD (MIRRORED)
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441 views • August 08, 2020
I BELIEVE DRS. FAUCI & BIRX AND YOU SHOULD TOO! SHARE W/ THE WORLD (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HighImpactFlix at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K0wWmQu1nFs/
All the source links for this vid:
Fauci: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
Birx: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGHp1GdOD4k
Ezike: (vanishingly small numbers) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qp0afdBUzis
Ezike: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vM4_xJYD1uk
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Mirrored from Bitchute channel HighImpactFlix at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K0wWmQu1nFs/
All the source links for this vid:
Fauci: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
Birx: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGHp1GdOD4k
Ezike: (vanishingly small numbers) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qp0afdBUzis
Ezike: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vM4_xJYD1uk
Grab a Killer Design for any Shirt, Hoodie or Mug:
🔴 https://bit.ly/HighImpactMerch
Wanna throw something in the tip jar for ole Bri?
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
**If you wanna support more content like this with bitcoin:
✅ Bitcoin wallet: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
🔵 Private Email List: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial (don't forget to CONFIRM)
🔵 Email: [email protected]
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimpactflix
👕 Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactTV
🔥 VLOG Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactVlogsChannel
🔥 MAIN Channelhttp://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonYouTube
🔥 http://bit.ly/GreaseMonkeyVids
✅ My Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
✅ D-Live: https://dlive.tv/HighImpactFlix
🔵 Join Discord Voice chat: https://discord.gg/GzMWaPC
🐸 GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
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