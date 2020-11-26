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Lula Da Silva: All Those Who Believe In Democracy Can't Allow Julian Assange To Be Extradited!
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6 views • November 26, 2020
Lula Da Silva: All Those Who Believe In Democracy Can't Allow Julian Assange To Be Extradited!. Former President of Brazil Lula Da Silva comes out in support of Julian Assange and calls for his potential extradition to the United States be stopped. Credits https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1nrVLHNfnsxpJthrAP8wNw
Quote , “Insanity is doing the same thing, over and over again, but expecting different results.”
― Narcotics Anonymous
Credits https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1nrVLHNfnsxpJthrAP8wNw
Quote , “Insanity is doing the same thing, over and over again, but expecting different results.”
― Narcotics Anonymous
Credits https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1nrVLHNfnsxpJthrAP8wNw
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