Unveiling the Mysteries of Secret Societies and the Georgia Guidestones Ruin - Sheila Holm

Secret societies have much more power over this earth than most people even realize, but the underlying mysteries of these groups are something that Sheila Holm has been relentlessly researching for years. Sheila is a speaker and author who has spent many years researching the history of the Georgia Guidestones, touching on the real goal of the New World Order: stripping the United States of America of its precious sovereignty. The NWO wants to force Americans to bow down to global control. “Their whole goal is to get us into the world order so we no longer have sovereignty,” Sheila says. She urges everyone to get right with the Lord before Jesus makes His triumphant return.
TAKEAWAYS
Sheila says that every 20 years in every century there has been some type of pandemic
The Order of Malta is the sovereign international law order
Walter Cronkite was a globalist who is quoted saying that he was “glad to sit here at the right hand of Satan”
Dr. Anthony Fauci was allegedly influenced by eugenicists
