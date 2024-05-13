Unveiling the Mysteries of Secret Societies and the Georgia Guidestones Ruin - Sheila Holm

Secret societies have much more power over this earth than most people even realize, but the underlying mysteries of these groups are something that Sheila Holm has been relentlessly researching for years. Sheila is a speaker and author who has spent many years researching the history of the Georgia Guidestones, touching on the real goal of the New World Order: stripping the United States of America of its precious sovereignty. The NWO wants to force Americans to bow down to global control. “Their whole goal is to get us into the world order so we no longer have sovereignty,” Sheila says. She urges everyone to get right with the Lord before Jesus makes His triumphant return.









TAKEAWAYS





Sheila says that every 20 years in every century there has been some type of pandemic





The Order of Malta is the sovereign international law order





Walter Cronkite was a globalist who is quoted saying that he was “glad to sit here at the right hand of Satan”





Dr. Anthony Fauci was allegedly influenced by eugenicists









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://bit.ly/3rCLUb4

Georgia Guidestones Explosion video: https://bit.ly/4aCRdMy





🔗 CONNECT WITH SHEILA HOLM

Website: https://hisbest.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sheilaholm777

X: https://twitter.com/sheilaholm?lang=en





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/free-trial?field-3=counterculturemom





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/