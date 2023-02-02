Episode 6 - The 5 Roles of Emotions

Episode 6 - The 6 Roles of Emotions

Getting to know your emotional world helps to provide a handgrip for when those strong feelings show up in the moment. In this episode, you'll learn the five primary roles of emotion, all of which are key for building resilience.

References

Bradley, B., & Furrow, J. (2013). Emotionally focused couple therapy for dummies. John Wiley & Sons.

Johnson, S. M. & Campbell, T. L. (2021). A primer for emotionally focused individual therapy EFIT): Cultivating fitness and growth in every client. Taylor & Francis Group. https://doi-org.ezproxy.regent.edu/10.4324/ 9781003090748

Intro music citation: Ukulele and Piano by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

Outro music citation:Happy Whistling Ukulele by LesFM | https://lesfm.net/happy-background-music/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons CC BY 3.0https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/