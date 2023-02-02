Episode 6 - The 5 Roles of Emotions

Episode 6 - The 6 Roles of Emotions
Getting to know your emotional world helps to provide a handgrip for when those strong feelings show up in the moment. In this episode, you'll learn the five primary roles of emotion, all of which are key for building resilience.
References
Bradley, B., & Furrow, J. (2013). Emotionally focused couple therapy for dummies. John Wiley & Sons.
Johnson, S. M. & Campbell, T. L. (2021). A primer for emotionally focused individual therapy EFIT): Cultivating fitness and growth in every client. Taylor & Francis Group. https://doi-org.ezproxy.regent.edu/10.4324/ 9781003090748
Intro music citation: Ukulele and Piano by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Outro music citation:Happy Whistling Ukulele by LesFM | https://lesfm.net/happy-background-music/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons CC BY 3.0https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.