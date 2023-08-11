Why Do They Hate Trump So Much?

President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton, recently labeled his old boss “erratic, irrational and unconstrained.” Bolton has been making the media rounds, denigrating his old boss every chance he’s allowed. In his attacks, Bolton also mentions what is likely the real reason he and his Establishment ilk can’t afford to let Trump back in the White House.
In this episode, we examine several Trump policies that disrupted the globalists’ march toward global government, what a pure America First agenda should look like, and what Americans really need to focus on to restore power back to the people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.