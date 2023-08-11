Create New Account
Why Do They Hate Trump So Much?
The New American
President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton, recently labeled his old boss “erratic, irrational and unconstrained.” Bolton has been making the media rounds, denigrating his old boss every chance he’s allowed. In his attacks, Bolton also mentions what is likely the real reason he and his Establishment ilk can’t afford to let Trump back in the White House.  

In this episode, we examine several Trump policies that disrupted the globalists’ march toward global government, what a pure America First agenda should look like, and what Americans really need to focus on to restore power back to the people.  

Keywords
trumpwhite housepresidentglobalistsjohn bolton

