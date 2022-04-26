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War on Food Goes Hot: FBI warns cyberattacks on farms -- One farm stands up
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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412 views • April 26, 2022
The food wars have gone hot -- and even the mainstream is noticing. Even as the fires and explosions destroying our food supply are broadly reported, the FBI warns of cyberattacks on farming infrastructure. As this awareness grows, one farm has stood up to NY state, refusing to comply with Bird Flu orders. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

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Keywords
censorshiphoaxpreppingagriculturefarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21faminesmasksmsm liesfood warsquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetagroterrorismbird flu hoax
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