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Islam's Plan to Take Over America by Stealth [mirrored]
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41 views • January 02, 2021
Mirrored copy [excerpt from approx. 1:32 to 24:00] of "ISIS Plan to Conquer America | Shira Sorko-Ram" on the Sid Roth's It's Supernatural! channel on YouTube.
Originally posted: 4 Oct 2015
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1o-NOnhdCU
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Original Video Description:
Click here to order your copy of The Secret Radical Islamic Plot to Conquer America: http://bit.ly/1LdPmOI
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Sid Roth traveled to Israel to interview Messianic Jewish reporter Shira Sorko-Ram. He learned about the radical Islamic plan to take over America and why America's leaders are silent. What Shira reports will shock you.
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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
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Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
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God bless you. Maranatha!
Originally posted: 4 Oct 2015
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1o-NOnhdCU
.
Original Video Description:
Click here to order your copy of The Secret Radical Islamic Plot to Conquer America: http://bit.ly/1LdPmOI
.
Sid Roth traveled to Israel to interview Messianic Jewish reporter Shira Sorko-Ram. He learned about the radical Islamic plan to take over America and why America's leaders are silent. What Shira reports will shock you.
.
** UNITED STATES COPYRIGHT LAW FAIR USE STATEMENT **
.
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in an effort to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. we believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
.
In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml
.
If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
BitChute = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
RAYMOND7779 - 2ND CHANNEL (longer videos):
https://www.YouTube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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