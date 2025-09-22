BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2025-9-22 the appointed times - how to calculate the dates - with bonus rant
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
83 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 1 day ago

2025-9-22 the appointed times - how to calculate the dates - with bonus rant

[email protected]

appointed times...not feasts!!!

some history...

some of...how God feels about it...vs....what team humanity is still doing...

and a call to come out, and walk in God's covenant and be His peculiar people!!! whom God says...is...Yisrael!    (a people of faith...not jews who live over in the sandbox)   God is a spirit! His people are spiritual! they are alive to Him in their spirit! All must come through His son! period! all must pass their tests in the wilderness when they come out to Him....(though job, or noah, or daniel...yet these three, by their own faith...not other!)...





Keywords
godhow tochristfaithfeastcovenantkeepappointed timesfeastsset apartcome out
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy