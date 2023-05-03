Gold, White Clothes, and Eye Salve Needed Now

In the Book of Revelation, in His stirring message to the Laodicean Church, Jesus Christ counsels each of us to buy from Him “gold,” “white clothes,” and “eye salve.” Revelation 3:18. Watch Pastor Steve Wohlberg explain the meaning of these “deep things of God.” 1 Corinthians 2:10
