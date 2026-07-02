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A Divine Revelation of Angels: Jesus Christ Worthy of Praise
Psalms 48:1-3 MSG
[1-3] God majestic, praise abounds in our God-city! His sacred mountain, breathtaking in its heights—earth’s joy. Zion Mountain looms in the North, city of the world-King. God in his citadel peaks undefeatable.
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