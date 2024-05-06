Create New Account
Mark Zuckerberg’s New Diesel-Powered 287-Foot Mega-Yacht Moored In Fort Lauderdale
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, known for his climate change advocacy, has recently added a new $300 million mega yacht to his extravagant collection of toys, including a Gulfstream G650 private jet.

Powered by four MTU engines, Zuckerberg’s mega-yacht can reach a top speed of 24 knots. However, the use of large-displacement diesel engines contradicts Zuckerberg’s public stance on climate change and environmental sustainability.


Source @Real World News


