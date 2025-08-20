"Everyone thinks the future is about... AI, smart cities, green energy, but that's the cover story."



"The real future is about reducing the human surplus without a single bullet fired."



"And the system that is being built makes it look like progress."



"In the old world, humans were assets... When automation does the work, people become liabilities."



"What happens to liabilities in any system? They are minimised, quietly, efficiently... You design the environment so people self-select out of life."



"And it's happening in slow motion while everyone thinks they are free." 🎯



Source @thelaststand01

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!