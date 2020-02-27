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The David Knight Show (27Feb20 Full Show)
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17 views • February 27, 2020
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:00 Hong Kong residents forced to homeschool as schools have closed for 800,000 students. Will they ever return after they experience the freedom?
— 00:08:29 Thomas Jefferson’s blind spot on state establishment of schools
— 00:23:50 California lottery is stealing money — from schools! And Minnesota is letting 50% of child predators get NO jail time
— 00:41:54 Boston will start using income as a factor in parking ticket fines
— 00:46:04 The truth about Fidel Castro — the ultimate Bernie Bro. 1965 clip of Fidel who didn’t want to be called a “communist” either. He was for “democracy” LOL
— 01:23:42 Virginia Democrats threaten pension of pro-Second Amendment Sheriffs & police
— 01:28:13 Elon Musk’s Starlink & Space X live-fire drills with military. The Military SILICON VALLEY complex & the coming 5G Skynet
— 01:46:09 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins to look at the Chinese shutdown due to coronavirus. Is this the beginning of the Greater Depression?
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— 00:00:00 Hong Kong residents forced to homeschool as schools have closed for 800,000 students. Will they ever return after they experience the freedom?
— 00:08:29 Thomas Jefferson’s blind spot on state establishment of schools
— 00:23:50 California lottery is stealing money — from schools! And Minnesota is letting 50% of child predators get NO jail time
— 00:41:54 Boston will start using income as a factor in parking ticket fines
— 00:46:04 The truth about Fidel Castro — the ultimate Bernie Bro. 1965 clip of Fidel who didn’t want to be called a “communist” either. He was for “democracy” LOL
— 01:23:42 Virginia Democrats threaten pension of pro-Second Amendment Sheriffs & police
— 01:28:13 Elon Musk’s Starlink & Space X live-fire drills with military. The Military SILICON VALLEY complex & the coming 5G Skynet
— 01:46:09 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins to look at the Chinese shutdown due to coronavirus. Is this the beginning of the Greater Depression?
Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/dna-force-plus?ims=aeluo&utm_campaign=dnaforcebis&utm_source=textpromo&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=dnaforcebis
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