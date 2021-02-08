Jon Voight Message to American People - Disgusted with this Lie, as if we all dont know the TRUTH

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MY FRIENDS, THIS IS NOW OUR GREATEST FIGHT SINCE THE CIVIL WAR, THE BATTLE OF RIGHTEOUSNESS VS SATAN, THESE LEFTISTS ARE EVIL, CORRUPT AND THEY WANT TO TEAR DOWN THIS NATION.....
sourced from https://twitter.com/jonvoight
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