Attempted Frame Up and Character Assassination of Ian Freeman of Free Talk Live in 2017. That is American patriot and libertarian Ian Freeman from Keene, New Hampshire. He has made a lot of political enemies in his constant bid to run for public office as a Libertarian candidate. It would make sense that the Deep State Swamp wanted to set him up with child pornography. In 2016, Trump was not yet U.S. President, and so the U.S. FBI had more legroom to plant child porn. The Deep State Swamp is not being drained when these types of set ups/frame ups continue. Character assassination is considered more effective by our Intelligence Agencies because less bullets needed to kill a whistleblower or patriot. Instead of killing the message, they kill the messenger and assassinate their character. It is a Black Hats, Black Ops aka Black Operations tactic.Proofs for all of you to review:Ian Freeman, attempted frame up news articles: