MIRRORED from Noor Bin Ladin

July 2023

https://rumble.com/v2tlrlg-how-the-who-wants-to-control-you-with-james-roguski-noor-bin-ladin-calls....html



Researcher, author and activist James Roguski joins me on this call to break down the World Health Organization's power grab. James has been leading the charge in warning us about the WHO's nefarious activities, dissecting official texts to help us understand their plans as well as how the WHO was granted legal authority by our governments in the first place. We discussed the latest developments regarding the International Health Regulations amendments and the Pandemic "treaty" – and what is at stake should these be implemented. Make sure you heed James' call to contact your representatives, and share this video/relevant links mentioned, including:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com



https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/worldwide-exit-the-who



https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/screw-the-who







