Unique SOLUTIONS For A Challenging World - Jim Gale, Delete Lawz, Cory Endrulat

In this energetic video, Jim Gale, Cory Endrulat and Delete Lawz (Here's The Deal) talk about some of the greatest solutions and projects happening today that the world needs to know about for a better tomorrow. Let us know in the chat if you have any resources to share or questions to ask.
Powerful Book Going Deep Into The Problem and Solution (Over 200 philosophers, 440 pages): https://theliberator.us/book
Big Online Event With Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://theliberator.us/show
The Liberator 2 Newsletter, Network, Get Involved: https://theliberator.us
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#changetheworld #change #newtechnology #technology #tech #blockchain #crypto #cryptocurrency #cryptonews #cryptotrading #economy #ecommerce #unitree #permaculture #foodforest #network #networking #decentralized #decentralization #project #projects #inspirational #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.