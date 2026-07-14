The Deadly Price of Government Policies, an interview with Jonathan Emord

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Public policy can have consequences far beyond what many expect. This conversation examines how government decisions may influence public health, conflict, and human lives, urging viewers to carefully question the long-term impact of political choices.
#PublicPolicy #Freedom #Government #Health #History #CriticalThinking
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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