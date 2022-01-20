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After School With Satan? Where Are The Christian Warriors
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53 views • January 20, 2022
As Christians have been led by hirelings in the Church to not fulfill the Great Commission in discipling the nations to obey all that Jesus the Christ taught, they have left a vacuum that has been filled and continues to be filled with every doctrine of devils under the sun. For years, we have been reporting on how Satanists, who once stayed in the closet like sodomites did, are now out in the open and targeting our children. Like the sodomites, the Satanists should either go back into the closet or clean it, but they don't because spineless, cowardly professed Christians won't take a stand against the evil flooding the States. In this episode, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor and I expose the problem of the After School Satan Club and provide the remedy for it... the People of God standing against it.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/after-school-with-satan-where-are-the-christian-warriors-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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