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After School With Satan? Where Are The Christian Warriors
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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53 views • January 20, 2022
As Christians have been led by hirelings in the Church to not fulfill the Great Commission in discipling the nations to obey all that Jesus the Christ taught, they have left a vacuum that has been filled and continues to be filled with every doctrine of devils under the sun. For years, we have been reporting on how Satanists, who once stayed in the closet like sodomites did, are now out in the open and targeting our children. Like the sodomites, the Satanists should either go back into the closet or clean it, but they don't because spineless, cowardly professed Christians won't take a stand against the evil flooding the States. In this episode, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor and I expose the problem of the After School Satan Club and provide the remedy for it... the People of God standing against it.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/after-school-with-satan-where-are-the-christian-warriors-video/

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Keywords
constitutionbibledemonsbaphomettim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiolynne taylorthe satanic templeafter school satan clubgood news club
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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