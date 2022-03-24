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Moon Man Bart Sibrel Drops Bombshell On Fake Moon Landing
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1847 views • March 24, 2022
Bart Sibrel has been known as the Moon Man, the man who exposed the lunar landing as the greatest hoax in history, joins me in this episode to talk about the evidence that exposes it for what it is. He'll also drop a bombshell that he had only released in chapter 11 of his new book. We'll also talk about what the Bible has to say about all of it.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/moon-man-bart-sibrel-drops-bombshell-on-fake-moon-landing-video/
Grab Bart's new book Moon Man: The True Story of a Filmmaker on the CIA Hit List here: https://amzn.to/3ICVqBc
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/moon-man-bart-sibrel-drops-bombshell-on-fake-moon-landing-video/
Grab Bart's new book Moon Man: The True Story of a Filmmaker on the CIA Hit List here: https://amzn.to/3ICVqBc
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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