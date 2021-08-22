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Yes, Fauci Email Proves He Knew Face Masks Don't Work Jun 24, 2021
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Do Anthony Fauci's newly released emails prove that he knew all along that masks are ineffective and don't work? Fact-checkers now claim Fauci and the medical community simply gained knowledge about masks that they didn't before. Once again, the fact-checkers are lying to you because what Fauci was secretly saying in his emails about masks not working, is actually based on science.
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