EASTER SUNDY PRAYERS FOR PEACE!

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Hello Friends! We are all powerful spiritual beings meant to create a harmonious and peaceful planet. The purpose of being here on this Earth at this time is not to fight with each other, but to live in harmony and peace. On today’s OTW Radio show, I hope you can all join me in prayers for peace. With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com