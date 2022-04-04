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EXPLAINED The new Hunter & Joe Biden FAMILY CRIME details
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123 views • April 04, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Hunter Biden and his infamous laptop may be back in the news (well, back in SOME news…) but this is NOT a Hunter Biden story. This is a Biden FAMILY CRIME story, Glenn says, with President Joe Biden included. Glenn explains the latest updates: from possible next steps for Hunter Biden, and who’s really investigating the details, to how all of it possibly could relate to Russia and Ukraine…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7dmbtrlc5s
Hunter Biden and his infamous laptop may be back in the news (well, back in SOME news…) but this is NOT a Hunter Biden story. This is a Biden FAMILY CRIME story, Glenn says, with President Joe Biden included. Glenn explains the latest updates: from possible next steps for Hunter Biden, and who’s really investigating the details, to how all of it possibly could relate to Russia and Ukraine…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7dmbtrlc5s
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