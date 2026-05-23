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Woman recruited by Ukrainian handlers to carry out bombing in Russia unknowingly planned to become suicide attacker
Belgorod resident believed she was helping Russian law enforcement recover money stolen by phone scammers.
Adding:
Bodies of four more victims recovered from the rubble of a Russian college in Starobelsk, bringing the confirmed death toll to 16, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.