Long lines of traffic form near Kiev station after Russia launches attack on Ukraine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There were long lines of traffic on a road leading out of the Ukraine capital, hours after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine.
Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kiev, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of a military operation that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance on the continent.