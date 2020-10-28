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UK Column News - 28th October 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 28th October 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/s7uYPxIy3pc
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:35 - National Lockdown By Christmas And More Lockdown Deaths
Sources:
ONS All Cause Mortality Data Sets: -
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/monthlyfiguresondeathsregisteredbyareaofusualresidence
PHE Excess Mortality Figures Week 41: -
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/926867/Weekly_report_mortality.pdf
Excess Mortality Figures Week 42: -
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/926877/Weekly_report_mortality_W42.pdf
NHS Leeds Teaching Hospital Statement: -
https://www.leedsth.nhs.uk/about-us/news-and-media/2020/10/27/trust-covid-status
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/KSv1Z
07:50 - Flu Propaganda A Window Into Fear Mongering As Flu Disappears From The Planet
Sources:
ONS Recent Report: -
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/conditionsanddiseases/articles/coronaviruscovid19roundupdeathsandhealth/2020-06-26#fludeaths
Public Health England Week 40 Report: -
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/923240/Weekly_all-cause_mortality_surveillane_week_40_2020_report.pdf
WHO Influenza Report: -
https://www.who.int/influenza/surveillance_monitoring/updates/2020_10_26_surveillance_update_379.pdf
12:09 - Worship Locked Down As Our Behaviour Is Further "Changed"
Sources:
Mail Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201028145846/https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8880897/Wales-church-service-stopped-police-worshippers-told-breaking-lockdown-rules.html
Iona Institute Article: -
https://ionainstitute.ie/clergy-who-hold-acts-of-public-worship-can-go-to-prison-under-new-covid-measures/

Wikipedia: -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Public_Health_Emergency_Team_(2020

17:38 - Dutch Finally Adopt Facemasks and Euthenasia For Children

Sources:
********

Facemasks Article: -
https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2020/10/senate-votes-in-favour-of-coronavirus-law-clearing-way-for-face-masks/

Euthenasia Article: -
https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2020/10/coalition-agrees-to-support-active-termination-of-life-for-younger-children/

19:49 - When Did COVID 19 Start? How Can Tests Be Developed Before The Disease Has Been Quantified?

25:59 - Insolvency Centre Planning To Foreclose On Vulnerable Businesses

Sources:
********

Article: -
https://www.restructuring-globalview.com/2020/05/the-end-of-the-end-new-uk-legislation-will-prevent-suppliers-from-terminating-contracts-due-to-a-customer-becoming-insolvent/

28:26 - Lord Sumption Warns Of The Apathy That Will See Us Enslaved. The Total Abuse of Unlawful Power and Abragation Of Parliamentary Duty.

Sources:
********

Cambridge Private Law Video: -
https://www.privatelaw.law.cam.ac.uk/events/CambridgeFreshfieldsLecture


37:15 - Grenville Janner & Teflon Bliars Report To IICSA

Sources:
********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/yLHuy

40:06 - BBC Amazingly Preaching On Child Abuse

Sources:
********

WIRED Article: -
https://www.wired.co.uk/article/facebook-child-abuse-images-bbc-investigation

BBC announce Jimi Saville drama - https://archive.is/6zqC5

Mail Article on Eric Gill Statue: - https://archive.is/b2Ixz

42:24 - Online Harms White Paper - The Ministry of Truth

Sources:
********

Online Harms White Paper: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/online-harms-white-paper

Telegraph Article (No Paywall): - https://archive.is/xd51l

Online Safety Centre Of Excellence: -
https://aka.ukri.org/files/funding/research-centre-of-excellence-in-protecting-citizens-online

47:06 - Non Mask Wearers Are Mentally Ill - Evidence of Pure Propaganda In The MSM Based Upon Nothing At All - Construction of the Psychological Gulag

Sources:
********

Metro Article: - https://archive.is/l1Y9j

Independent Article: - https://archive.vn/ukiHg

Brazillian Study: -
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0191886920305377

PressGazette Article: -
https://www.pressgazette.co.uk/independent-editors-plea-to-put-a-bit-of-fun-back-into-news-industry/

57:06 - Imperial College IPSOS Mori Antibody Testing Program - Completely Ignoring T-Cells


Sources:
********

Imperial College IPSOS Mori Report: -
https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/institute-of-global-health-innovation/MEDRXIV-2020-219725v1-Elliott.pdf

BBC Antibody Article: - https://archive.vn/skxpy

BBC T-Cell Article: - https://archive.vn/4yJ5O

Science Article: - https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/05/t-cells-found-covid-19-patients-bode-well-long-term-immunity

Anti-Spike Paper: -
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.12.20098236v1.full.pdf

T-Cell Paper: -
https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(20)30610-3
Keywords
censorshipflubbcchild abusepandemicdeathsworshipschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerdemonizationlockdowncoronavirussocial distancinglord sumption
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