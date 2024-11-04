© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uyp_KLMjTpU
7/27/2022 Miles Guo: In 2021, I said that Trump had to avoid being convicted of a crime if he wanted to win the presidential election in 2024, but I already had a feeling at that time that he would most likely be convicted of a crime. Both Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan and Biden's phone call with Xi serve the purpose of winning the 2022 midterm elections for the Democrats. Through Pelosi's plan of visiting Taiwan, the Biden administration can force the CCP to make some deals with the U.S. that will favor their political interests.