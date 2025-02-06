Jacob’s Journey: From Deceiver to Destiny-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 6 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explore Jacob's transformative journey from a deceiver who manipulated his way through life to a man who encountered God face-to-face and was forever changed. Drawing from Genesis 25, 28, and 32, it highlights how Jacob's struggles, failures, and wrestling with God reflect the human condition—marked by striving, brokenness, and the desperate need for divine intervention.
Additionally, Pastor Lawson draws connections to British history, including the Stone of Destiny and British Israelism, to illustrate how nations, like individuals, can trace their spiritual heritage and destiny back to Biblical truths.