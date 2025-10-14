BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - October 14 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
63 views • 1 day ago

October 14, 2025

rt.com


Donald Trump signs off on what he calls 'peace in the Middle East' at a summit in Egypt, although neither Israel or Hamas were at the ceremony. Trump admits his Gaza peace plan fails to mention the much-touted, two-state solution. Meanwhile, Israeli lawmakers are dragged out of parliament for criticising the US president over his reluctance to recognise Palestinian independence. An expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people. Namibia's president emphasises that a two-state solution would be crucial for permanently resolving the conflict. She makes those comments in an exclusive interview with RT. China says it will defend itself from economic attacks by the United States. That's as Washington appears to backtrack on its threat to impose 100 percent tariffs on Beijing.


Keywords
newsrussiart
