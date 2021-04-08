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Why People Leave Christianity?
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111 views • April 08, 2021
"Why People Leave Christianity" explores some good points made in an article by Andy Stanley for Fox News, about the confusion many people have towards modern Christianity compared to the Christianity of Jesus and the first Christians. Have you lost faith through having some bad church experiences or through questioning why there is so much suffering in the world? Check out this video to understand why Christianity is dying in places like America and what is necessary for the spread of Christianity to happen once more.
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