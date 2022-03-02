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Grand Jury - The Court of Public Opinion - Day 6: Eugenics & Outlook Grand-Jury.Net
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806 views • March 02, 2022
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Introduction
00:01:30 - Summary of Day 5 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:06:52 - "Biodiversity" : The Genetic Takeover Of All Living Things - Patrick M. Wood (Economist & Author, USA)
00:42:45 - Q&A
01:11:37 - How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable - Matthew Ehret (Journalist, Author, Historian)
01:43:55 - Q&A
01:55:25 - How Israel is becoming the Canary In The Coal Mine - Ilana Rachel Daniel (Health & Safety Researcher and Writer, Israel)
02:18:15 - Q&A
02:28:10 - Personal Testimonies Within Israel - Avital Livny (Initiator of the Testimony Project, Israel)
02:54:52 - Q&A
03:12:55 - How Eugenics Appeals to the Elites, and Ultimately Leads to Genocide - Vera Sharav (Founder and President of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP) )
03:43:05 - Q&A
04:09:27 - Outlook
04:11:50 - Conclusion
From https://www.bitchute.com/video/yBpIGydpxnb8/, Grand-Jury.Net
Introduction
00:01:30 - Summary of Day 5 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:06:52 - "Biodiversity" : The Genetic Takeover Of All Living Things - Patrick M. Wood (Economist & Author, USA)
00:42:45 - Q&A
01:11:37 - How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable - Matthew Ehret (Journalist, Author, Historian)
01:43:55 - Q&A
01:55:25 - How Israel is becoming the Canary In The Coal Mine - Ilana Rachel Daniel (Health & Safety Researcher and Writer, Israel)
02:18:15 - Q&A
02:28:10 - Personal Testimonies Within Israel - Avital Livny (Initiator of the Testimony Project, Israel)
02:54:52 - Q&A
03:12:55 - How Eugenics Appeals to the Elites, and Ultimately Leads to Genocide - Vera Sharav (Founder and President of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP) )
03:43:05 - Q&A
04:09:27 - Outlook
04:11:50 - Conclusion
From https://www.bitchute.com/video/yBpIGydpxnb8/, Grand-Jury.Net
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