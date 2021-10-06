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Australians Are Living In An Orwellian Nightmare - They are being Geo-Tracked To Make Sure They Obey Quarantine
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20 views • October 06, 2021
Australians will receive random phone calls from the government and they have to answer within 5 minutes. They then have to take a selfie and send it through an app which will Geo-Track their location, and make sure they are who they say they are. If they don't answer within that 5 minute period, health officials will come knocking. This is all to make sure they are obeying quarantine... Yeah, this is NORMAL.
#Quarantine #Australia #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #Worldwide #OrwellianNightmare
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#Quarantine #Australia #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #Worldwide #OrwellianNightmare
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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