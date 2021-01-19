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DNI Ratcliffe Issues Report On 2020 Election, Gives Trump Power To Act Under 2018 Executive Order Report Submitted! FINALLY CCP MILITARY PENTAGON MIKE ADAMS REPORT JAN 18TH JOHN W SPRING DR BILLDEAGLE
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1531 views • January 19, 2021
DNI Ratcliffe Issues Report On 2020 Election, Gives Trump Power To Act Under 2018 Executive Order
Report Submitted! FINALLY. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has issued his report on the 2020 election, which was officially due 45 days after the election per President Trump’s 2018 executive order on foreign election interference.
CCP MILITARY PENTAGON MIKE ADAMS REPORT JAN 18TH JOHN W SPRING DR BILLDEAGLE MD MASSIVE DATA DUMP US MILITARY ON SIDE TO SAVE LIVES WAR WITH CCP CHINA DEEP STATE TRAITORS USA DEMORATS CIA FBI DOJ RINO GOP JAIL TIME NO BIDEN PRESIDENCY 2021
Report Submitted! FINALLY. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has issued his report on the 2020 election, which was officially due 45 days after the election per President Trump’s 2018 executive order on foreign election interference.
CCP MILITARY PENTAGON MIKE ADAMS REPORT JAN 18TH JOHN W SPRING DR BILLDEAGLE MD MASSIVE DATA DUMP US MILITARY ON SIDE TO SAVE LIVES WAR WITH CCP CHINA DEEP STATE TRAITORS USA DEMORATS CIA FBI DOJ RINO GOP JAIL TIME NO BIDEN PRESIDENCY 2021
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