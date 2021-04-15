© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stop Defending Freedom! | True News
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • April 15, 2021
How to shift the burden of proof to those who defend the state!
Sources
http://manyeyes.alphaworks.ibm.com/manyeyes/visualizations/us-budget-pie-chart
http://www.usgovernmentspending.com/year2009_0.html#usgs302G0
http://www.usgovernmentspending.com/charts.html
http://business.theatlantic.com/2009/08/ya_know_plus_or_minus_2_trillion.php
http://www.usatoday.com/news/nation/2004-10-03-debt-cover_x.htm
Sources
http://manyeyes.alphaworks.ibm.com/manyeyes/visualizations/us-budget-pie-chart
http://www.usgovernmentspending.com/year2009_0.html#usgs302G0
http://www.usgovernmentspending.com/charts.html
http://business.theatlantic.com/2009/08/ya_know_plus_or_minus_2_trillion.php
http://www.usatoday.com/news/nation/2004-10-03-debt-cover_x.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.