2 Corinthians 5:12-21 The Ministry of Reconciliation and Ambassadors for Christ
Calvary Melbourne Australia
107 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 5:12-21.

The message touches on the motivations of and what is the Ministry of Reconciliation and what it means to be an Ambassador for Christ.


Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au



Here a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia

Keywords
ambassadors for christministrybible teachingreconciliation

