2 Corinthians 5:12-21 The Ministry of Reconciliation and Ambassadors for Christ

Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 5:12-21.
The message touches on the motivations of and what is the Ministry of Reconciliation and what it means to be an Ambassador for Christ.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Here a link to our YouTube channel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.