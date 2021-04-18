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Alex Jones Analysis, No Solutions For The Sheeple, Divide & Conquer??
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300 views • April 18, 2021
Alex Jones Analysis, No Solutions For The Sheeple, Divide & Conquer??
originally posted june 27,2012
I put together an Analysis of the Alex Jones Show. These are just some observations I have made over the past year. You too may have thought of these same things. I am not blaming anything on Alex. I still support his efforts to WAKE people up. But to truly appreciate him, all doubts must be considered, and All counter arguments explored too. I bring up Max Keiser and compare the two.
THE ONLY SOLUTION IS "THE FISCAL REVOLUTION, THE PEACEFUL REVOLUTION." WATCH THIS VIDEO,
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
" DeFragMent Your Mind", dr Meno
Also I talk about how to Defragment Your Mind, dr Meno's 3 steps to better life. IT IS TOO SIMPLE.
Also I forgot to mention that anyone knows if Alex wears stage makeup.
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
www.radiopacsur.com
originally posted june 27,2012
I put together an Analysis of the Alex Jones Show. These are just some observations I have made over the past year. You too may have thought of these same things. I am not blaming anything on Alex. I still support his efforts to WAKE people up. But to truly appreciate him, all doubts must be considered, and All counter arguments explored too. I bring up Max Keiser and compare the two.
THE ONLY SOLUTION IS "THE FISCAL REVOLUTION, THE PEACEFUL REVOLUTION." WATCH THIS VIDEO,
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
" DeFragMent Your Mind", dr Meno
Also I talk about how to Defragment Your Mind, dr Meno's 3 steps to better life. IT IS TOO SIMPLE.
Also I forgot to mention that anyone knows if Alex wears stage makeup.
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
www.radiopacsur.com
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