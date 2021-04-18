Alex Jones Analysis, No Solutions For The Sheeple, Divide & Conquer??originally posted june 27,2012I put together an Analysis of the Alex Jones Show. These are just some observations I have made over the past year. You too may have thought of these same things. I am not blaming anything on Alex. I still support his efforts to WAKE people up. But to truly appreciate him, all doubts must be considered, and All counter arguments explored too. I bring up Max Keiser and compare the two.THE ONLY SOLUTION IS "THE FISCAL REVOLUTION, THE PEACEFUL REVOLUTION." WATCH THIS VIDEO,The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs" DeFragMent Your Mind", dr MenoAlso I talk about how to Defragment Your Mind, dr Meno's 3 steps to better life. IT IS TOO SIMPLE.Also I forgot to mention that anyone knows if Alex wears stage makeup.bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)www.radiopacsur.com