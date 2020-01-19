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2020 1st Annual #SWAMPIES Awards ~ The #SwampiesAwards Are A #MudCarpetEvent! ~A #MusicalMeme
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0 view • March 11, 2021
@EyeDropMedia and @TrumpCanuck are proud to present the First Annual SWAMPIES Awards! Brought to you by Pepe and the #Patriots!
Many of your favourite Swamp Creatures are celebrated for their misdeeds! Will yours be singled out? Watch and see... Laugh and Share!
The #Oscars are over, now let's see the Swamp Rats walk down the muddy carpet.
Watch the 2nd Annual #Swampies2021 here:
https://www.brighteon.com/53b564b2-0535-41b5-bc59-9ca8fad7fe93
Track name : 2020 Swampies Award Theme.
© 2020 RAW Q Boswin (SOCAN)
Many of your favourite Swamp Creatures are celebrated for their misdeeds! Will yours be singled out? Watch and see... Laugh and Share!
The #Oscars are over, now let's see the Swamp Rats walk down the muddy carpet.
Watch the 2nd Annual #Swampies2021 here:
https://www.brighteon.com/53b564b2-0535-41b5-bc59-9ca8fad7fe93
Track name : 2020 Swampies Award Theme.
© 2020 RAW Q Boswin (SOCAN)
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