© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
149) '"Amazing Women" - Serene Responds to Cancellation of Licence
Follow
0
Share
Report
74 views • April 17, 2021
Serene Teffaha is a lawyer and advocate for the underdog who had her licence withdrawn by the Victorian Legal Services Board immediately after she lodged a class action lawsuit in the Australian Supreme Court in relation to the North Melbourne Towers Lockdown. She was not convicted of any crime and was not notified of her licence being cancelled. The VLSB had Serene's accounts frozen at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, including the trust account for the class action lawsuit and they demanded to know all the details of the complainants, who wanted to remain anonymous. By doing so, VLSB sabotaged the case and many complainants were intimidated and withdrew their participation out of fear. The VLSB installed an external manager from law firm Hall and Wilcox, Jacob Uljans, who demanded access to all the complainant files. Serene refused to provide those records to protect the identity of all class action members, preserving their confidentiality, privacy and legal professional privilege.
Website of AdvocateMe: https://www.advocateme.com.au/
Original video (April 16, 2021): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5g3OvamOik&;t=136s
Website of AdvocateMe: https://www.advocateme.com.au/
Original video (April 16, 2021): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5g3OvamOik&;t=136s
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.