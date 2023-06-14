ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΘΑ ΚΑΨΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ... 💥 Θα πάθεις σοκ..

Τα συμβόλαια θανάτου κατ'εντολή της φαμίλιας-εταιρείας ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ Α.Ε που εκπληρώθηκαν στην Ελλάδα θα κάνουν τους νεκρούς να σηκωθούν από τον τάφο τους. Χίος και Βελόπουλος κάνουν τρομακτικές αποκαλύψεις για Μητσοτάκης ΑΕ, Αλαφούζο και Μαρινάκη.
Αναμετάδοση από το κανάλι Terry Hatziieremias
https://www.youtube.com/@terryhatziieremias
