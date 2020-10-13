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!@^%$! The "GREAT RESET!!!"
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56 views • October 13, 2020
In this Non-PC Comedic rant, Uncle Sam explains in great expletive-filled detail why the elitists at the World Economic Forum and elsewhere promoting a "Great Reset" are nothing more than Cyborg King, Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey villains who have flocks of crap-birds pouring out of their crap-filled mouths, who deserve no attention or time from free peoples. Also mentioned is the possibility that these rodents have done this reset thing before and most likely will do so again, anytime their corrupt system gets recognized for the CON that it always is.
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