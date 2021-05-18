I'D RATHER THAN DIE THAN BE YOUR SLAVE!!!

Psalm 55:15-23,Exodus 32:1-35



Poker Face I'd rather die than be your slave.Play daily in your house and car to bug out the internet of things spies in your phone and tv.



EMPEROR BIDEN,Darth Gates,Fauci,Schwab along with msm, nazi nurses and doctors thruought the world and China declares open war with USA from without and within.Israel being approached by Russia and Turkey from the north while millions of christans around world pray for Peace and security. UFO deception being played round the clock on 60 minutes and MSM. Eyes up brothers and sisters. Soon they will send there storm troopers that will vax you wherever you are,hold fast, pray you may be worthy to get out of here and for God's protection to continue to abstain evil from rising completely against us for we are surrounded by wicked lawless men who will not repent of their wickedness,lies,sorceriries fornication with Babylon.They will seek to hide but will be crushed in their deep underground bases with all there alien freinds.