JCI 2022-07-27 Welcome to the Masquerade (Part 3)

GET IT ON AMAZON WHILE YOU CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Welcome-Masquerade-Prelude-Great-Reset/dp/B09Y395SBM





Shannon Rowan’s WiFi Refugee

https://wifi-refugee.com/





Shannon’s blog:

https://wifi-refugee.com/blog%2Fessays





John Hamer’s Falsification of History

http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/





John’s author profile on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/John-Hamer/e/B00B8X4CB6





John’s BitChute channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/z26zmEN7WToE/

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/





GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6





coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/





Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4





CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/