Air & Sea Circumnavigation proves FLAT EARTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Free high resolution Flat Earth Map here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/9lcp65memq7vyxd/hi%20res%20restored%20gleason%20map.png?dl=0
Emergency Landings proving Flat Earth here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/izcwfis0r8009ze/16%20Emergency%20Landings%20Proving%20FLAT%20EARTH.pdf?dl=0
For a print book for those who want one, Lulu Store
https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/flat_earth
Amelia Earhart flight route here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/gojq85gkfun9whu/hi%20res%20Amelia%20Earhart.png?dl=0
FLATTEN THE CURVE Full Movie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBAAOIgt3JE&t=4905s
RTS Real Truth Seekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/
Back Up Channel 01: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs8wqO92HfgsHvdvYKj5EYQ
Back Up Channel 02: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCllcGgNpjlQwCqQqwxm-nYQ
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1zb6jV3AHRqM/
Shared from and subscribe to:
FlatEarthBanjo