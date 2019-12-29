BULLET PROOF GLASS AT DETROIT BURGER KING, WENDY'S, TACO BELL, POPEYES, AND METRO PCS

At some places there is a fixed order charge since niggers do not pick up their order. Cameras, wellfare pros selling drugs and prostituton everywhere and the corrupt police have better things to do than to do their job, like harrassing people that complain and have opinions about how corrupt they are. I wonder who kills all the ones that accuse Clintons, Kevin Spacey and the other pedophiles and election cheaters.



when I see that the cashier is behind bullet proof glass, that the interior is all tiles, it is empty and there are cameras all over. I get the hell out. I wonder why they turn the camera feed towards the customer, is that because the creatures do not get that their crimes are being filmed? Hmmm...