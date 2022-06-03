NEW Whistleblower Testimony From AZ Ballot Harvesting Investigation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“Open your eyes: they are not sheep, they are wolves they are eating our community.”
These harrowing words came from one of our whistleblowers and set the tone for the hearing in Yuma, Arizona. Watch this video, as it will haunt you and drive you to want to fight for your right to free and fair elections.