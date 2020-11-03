Energy Leaks

Life is miraculous, and I fricking love it! You can live in a million different ways and take a million different paths but the greatest thing you can ever do is become better! None of us are perfect but we can always work on ourselves!

If you can sit down and go into your mind and seek only the truth without rationalizing (the defense mechanism of our ego or identity) we can find our weaknesses and work on them. The more inner work we do the quicker we can learn to create our own energy becoming limitless, vibrant, powerful, energetic, and ready to take on any challenge and simply love every second.

If something happens in our life that we do not love, there is something inside of us that we can work on and become better, it may be tough but if you learn to create energy of needing to consume it you my friend have drank from the fountain of youth!



Thank you for watching and for making it through the mid movie cut scene and short recap!!



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