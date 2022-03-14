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God is greater than government
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1 view • March 14, 2022
In my interview with Amy Travis we discussed the culture wars and how the left seeks a government solution for everything. What so many see as progressive, I see as an attempt to remove God from our society. Ultimately, I don't think they will because God is greater than government; and always will be. Connect with Amy Travis at amytravisunlimited.com.
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