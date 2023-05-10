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All The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Detox Symptoms And Why They Happen!
When a person is ingesting MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) which is a potent oxidizing agent that will detoxify the body of things such as candida, parasites, heavy metals, etc one common thing people experience is detox symptoms.
And this is something you need to be fully aware of ideally prior to taking it, so I have created this video to make you fully aware of all of the detox symptoms that can occur after taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and educate you on why they happen also.
If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video "All The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Detox Symptoms And Why They Happen!" from start to finish!
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