All The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Detox Symptoms And Why They Happen!
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

WARNING DO NOT USE CITRIC ACID ACTIVATORS WITH MMS! - https://bit.ly/3RsnpZt

All The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Detox Symptoms And Why They Happen!


When a person is ingesting MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) which is a potent oxidizing agent that will detoxify the body of things such as candida, parasites, heavy metals, etc one common thing people experience is detox symptoms.


And this is something you need to be fully aware of ideally prior to taking it, so I have created this video to make you fully aware of all of the detox symptoms that can occur after taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and educate you on why they happen also.


