Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html





The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

WARNING DO NOT USE CITRIC ACID ACTIVATORS WITH MMS! - https://bit.ly/3RsnpZt

⁠

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





All The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Detox Symptoms And Why They Happen!





When a person is ingesting MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) which is a potent oxidizing agent that will detoxify the body of things such as candida, parasites, heavy metals, etc one common thing people experience is detox symptoms.





And this is something you need to be fully aware of ideally prior to taking it, so I have created this video to make you fully aware of all of the detox symptoms that can occur after taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and educate you on why they happen also.





If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video "All The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Detox Symptoms And Why They Happen!" from start to finish!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% Off: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/