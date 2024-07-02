BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
17-YEAR-OLD BADMINTON PLAYER KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS
ChestyP
ChestyP
264 views • 10 months ago

How about somebody give him a hand? WTF is wrong with those dipshits? https://x.com/Marbles34/status/1807734349686526091 - 1 July 2024 - Chinese Badminton Player Zhang Zhi Jie Died after Collapsing Mid Court - TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Sad news comes from the 2024 Asian Junior Badminton Championship which is currently taking place in Yogyakarta. Young Chinese badminton player, Zhang Zhi Jie, died, on Sunday, June 30, after collapsing on the court. Zhang Zhi Jie was fielded in the third match when the Chinese mixed team met Japan at GOR Among Raga, Yogyakarta in the afternoon. When the score was tied at 11-11 in the first game, Zhang Zhi Jie, who was facing Kazuma Kawano, suddenly collapsed mid court. He was lying in the middle of the playing field and had convulsions. The medical team rushed over to provide first aid before finally taking the young Chinese man to hospital by ambulance.

https://en.tempoDOTco/read/1886250/todays-top-3-news-chinese-badminton-player-zhang-zhi-jie-died-after-collapsing-mid-court

Keywords
healthcollapsedeathvaccinationvaccinechinadiedheart attackjakartaindonesiaasianbadmintonzhang zhi jiezhangzhijie
