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Evrard - Coronavirus: chiffres faux et FIN
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3 views • May 20, 2020
Import YT 1er mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7X4F1QfUQI
Chaine YT Evrard : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0yESC8clLvyl-YMw2BEZIg
On va essayer de comprendre pourquoi il y a une telle différence entre les pays.
Partagez cette vidéo, on a besoin de communiquer entre nous pour comprendre ce qu'il se passe!
Didier Raoult, fake news - https://youtu.be/HrJBppuSEmk?t=560
Recul de l'épidémie:https://youtu.be/FcvDi6tjldk
Sukharid Bakdi: https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/31/open-letter-from-prof-sucharit-bhakdi-to-chancellor-merkel/
Zemmour et Harold Hyman: https://youtu.be/0ZfcbysUccg?
Annie Bukacek: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBw1ynpDANQ
Infos Insee: https://www.insee.fr/fr/information/4470857
Dernières infos covid.https://www.ft.com/coronavirus-latest
Chaine YT Evrard : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0yESC8clLvyl-YMw2BEZIg
On va essayer de comprendre pourquoi il y a une telle différence entre les pays.
Partagez cette vidéo, on a besoin de communiquer entre nous pour comprendre ce qu'il se passe!
Didier Raoult, fake news - https://youtu.be/HrJBppuSEmk?t=560
Recul de l'épidémie:https://youtu.be/FcvDi6tjldk
Sukharid Bakdi: https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/31/open-letter-from-prof-sucharit-bhakdi-to-chancellor-merkel/
Zemmour et Harold Hyman: https://youtu.be/0ZfcbysUccg?
Annie Bukacek: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBw1ynpDANQ
Infos Insee: https://www.insee.fr/fr/information/4470857
Dernières infos covid.https://www.ft.com/coronavirus-latest
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